'Despacito' becomes the most streamed song in history

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ‘s 'Despacito' has officially surpassed Justin Bieber’s 2015 hit 'Sorry' as the most streamed track of all time.

The song has been played over 4.6 billion times across different streaming platforms, Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Tuesday.

'Despacito,' which is performed by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, as well as an accompanying remix featuring singer Justin Bieber has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.

The success of 'Despacito' also helped Daddy Yankee claim the title of first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams.

Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.