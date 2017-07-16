'The Walking Dead' releases statement on stunt man's death: 'Our hearts go out to his family'

"The Walking Dead" is mourning one of their own.

The AMC series took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to John Bernecker, the stunt man who died after suffering injuries during a stunt for season eight.

RELATED: 'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Dead After Suffering Serious On-Set Injuries

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of John Bernecker. He will always be part of the TWD family," the show wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of John Bernecker. He will always be part of the TWD family. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 15, 2017

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead' Cast Pays Tribute to Stuntman John Bernecker as Investigation Into His Death Launches

AMC also released a statement on Friday.

"John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support, following organ donation. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time," AMC's statement read, while showrunner Scott Gimple also expressed his condolences.

"Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," Gimple said. "John's work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends."

Bernekcer died on Wednesday, after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor while filming a scene involving Dwight actor Austin Amelio at the Sanctuary.

SAG-AFTRA is reportedly investigating the incident.

WATCH: 7 Worst On-Set Celeb Accidents: From Channing Tatum's Burned Privates to Shia LaBeouf's Head Injury