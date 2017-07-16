Aaron Carter says he won't get caught for DUI, then gets caught for DUI

Aaron Carter's words have come back to haunt him.

The singer and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested over the weekend in Georgia on DUI and drug charges in Georgia, according to authorities.

Last Monday, the couple was asked in a video obtained by TMZ taken in Tampa, Florida, about actor Shia LaBeouf. LaBeouf was arrested July 8 for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Georgia.

"You won't catch me getting any DUIs, I don't have any DUIs," Carter said at one point in the clip.

Carter and Parker were arrested Saturday, Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup said.

Carter was released on bail Sunday. Canup said Parker was eligible for bail but has not been released and remained in jail for "unknown reasons."

Carter tweeted Sunday, "I'm coming to get you baby." Online jail records indicate both Carter and Parker have both been released.

Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia.

Carter's vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia. He was set to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn't make it because of "transportation issues."

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who said in a Sunday tweet directed at his sibling, " I am here and willing to help you get better."

