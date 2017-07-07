Priscilla Presley recalls one of her favorite moments with Elvis: 'I loved it!'

Priscilla Presley can still vividly remember one of her favorite memories with her ex-husband, the late Elvis Presley — and it involves 1964 Chevrolet Corvair.

Priscilla first met Elvis in September 1959 during a party at his home in Germany, where he was serving in the army. She started dating the singer, who was 10 years her senior, at age 14.

“Elvis gifted it to me as a [high school] graduation present in 1963,” the 72-year-old told Closer Weekly. “I loved it! Can you imagine? It was my very first car and the fact that he gave it to me made it very special. It was such a beautiful car… Cars were larger in those days so this was the perfect car for me. It was sporty in look and feel. There weren’t many around.”

Priscilla even managed to take The King for a spin — but under his terms.

“I remember taking Elvis for a drive in it, but only around the circular driveway at Graceland,” she said. “He didn’t want to be seen with a girl driving him around!”

The pair married in Las Vegas in 1967 when she was 21. They welcomed their only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1973.

The rock ‘n’ roll icon died at age 42 in 1977.