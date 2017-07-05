7 things you didn't know about Steve Harvey

He has sold life insurance, worked factory jobs and even flunked out of college but Steve Harvey is now one of the biggest names in the TV hosting world.

It took him 39 years to get onto the small screen, but now at 60-years-old he is arguably at the height of his stardom.

In 2015, he hosted the Miss Universe pageant and he mistakenly announced the first runner-up as the winner. Still, all publicity is good publicity and he was asked back to host again the next year. Throughout his career he has won five daytime Emmy awards, and is busy now hosting five primetime shows across three networks, including “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Little Big Shots.”

But here are some other facts you may not know about the TV personality.

