Ryan Lochte ends 10-month suspension, gears up for 2020 Olympics

Ryan Lochte is ready to get back in the water.

The 32-year-old competitive swimmer announced on Sunday via Instagram that his 10-month suspension from the USA Swimming national team is over.

Lochte, who welcomed a baby boy named Caiden Zane on June 8th, also revealed he’s gearing up for the 2020 Olympics.

The suspension came in 2016 after the 12-time medalist received negative media attention involving a highly-publicized gas station incident during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games.

Lochte told Fox News in February that he credited his fiancé, 25-year-old Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, for staying by his side during the ordeal.

“There were times when I’ve hit the lowest low,” he explained. “She was right there behind me and she was the one that… brought light into me. There were certain times when I didn’t want to wake up. I didn’t care much for living and she was the one who gave me life, gave me hope.”

Soon after their engagement in October 2016, the couple announced in December they were expecting a baby. Lochte also confirmed he was training for the 2020 Olympics.

“There’s so much more I want to accomplish within the sport of swimming,” he explained. “After my performance in Rio, I was embarrassed. Even though I got a gold medal, I was embarrassed. I was embarrassed because I know that’s not what I’m capable of doing.”

He added, “I’m capable of doing much greater things. It just didn’t happen. So I can’t end my swimming on that note. That’s why I’m going to stick to 2020. Then we found out Kayla was pregnant. [Now] I’m doing it for our son. That’s where my motivation is right now.”