'Game of Thrones' star says show was her 'sex ed' class

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner says the show’s explicit sex scenes were her own version of sex education.

“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like… ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’” she told the Times’ magazine. “I guess that was my sex education.”

The 21-year-old actress – who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series – also defended her character’s horrific rape scenes from last season.

“Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blase about the whole thing,” she said. “Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television.

“My first response was like, maybe we shouldn’t have put that on screen at all,” she added.

But then Turner realized that the violence portrayed only helped raise awareness about the issue.

“The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it,” she said.

“This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?" Turner asked.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on July 16th.