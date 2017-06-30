Marriage
Tara Lipinski shows off bikini body on honeymoon
Tara Lipinski is on her honeymoon with husband Todd Kapostasy, but based on her Instagram photos, you wouldn’t even know he’s there.
The 35-year-old Olympic ice skater shared a series of snapshots from the couple’s romantic getaway in the Maldives, but they’re all pictures of her taken from behind — showing off her rear end in a teeny bikini.
"The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I’m just madly in love. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #Maldives #honeymoon,” she captioned the gallery, but Kapostasy doesn’t appear in any of the pictures.
In a separate photo, Lipinski appears in the distance, sitting on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.
“And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you. @toddkap,” she wrote, leaving out her beloved once again.
Eventually, Lipinski shared a selfie of her with the 32-year-old Fox Sports producer, proving that he is, in fact, with her on their honeymoon.
This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.