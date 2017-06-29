Paris Hilton launches lingerie line, gives fans a sneak peek

Paris Hilton’s latest business move? Launching her very own lingerie line.

The 36-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of the new collection via Instagram on Wednesday and Thursday where she proudly modeled the undergarments.

The hotel heiress’ line features curve-enhancing bras, fishnet stockings, and garter belts, among others.

The business move isn’t a surprising one for Hilton. She previously told Fox News her days of leading party marathons and stirring tabloid headlines on the regular are long over.

The former reality TV star of “The Simple Life" is now focused on a career as an entrepreneur. Hilton owns three hotels, 35 boutiques around the world, and is a product manufacturer who has launched everything from makeup to children’s wear. She also unveiled her 21st fragrance in February.

“I feel very lucky that I grew up in a family with amazing businessmen, with my father and my grandfather — they’ve always been such incredible mentors to me that I’ve looked up to,” she explained. “Just getting advice from my family and growing up with a business mindset, I think that’s what really made me the woman I am today and the entrepreneur that I’ve become.”

Hilton also added, “I feel like I accomplished so much already and I’m so proud of what I’ve done so far. I’m so excited to be following in my family’s footsteps and getting involved in real estate and opening up my own properties. Another area I’m really focusing on, the next step in my life, is working on different tech projects involving virtual reality and apps… just really innovative, and game-changing projects with the tech world. That’s one area I’m involved in now.”