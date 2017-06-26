'Celebrity Family Feud' gets personal for host Steve Harvey

It was all laughs, competition and awkwardness on the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” Unlike most episodes, where celebrities come and play the game with Steve Harvey, the host was caught between a rock and a hard place as his own family went head-to-head.

The host spent the first half of Sunday night’s broadcast mediating a round between his wife and the men of the Harvey family against his mother-in-law and the ladies of his family. Things got tough for them all right out of the gate as the prompt asked what women would trade in their man for. With little hesitation, the host’s wife blurted out “the pool boy.” The comedian jumped at the chance to play the jealous husband and continued to act shocked throughout the round.

“You wait until I get home,” he joked. “I don’t know who the pool boy is but… he’s fired!”

Unlike previous episodes of the ABC show, where the celebrities tend to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings, the Harvey clan was not shy about throwing shade at one another. It became very clear that bragging rights mean a lot in the host’s household. It was such a close round that it had to go into sudden death. In the end, the men of the family went to the Fast Money round, where they failed to earn more than $10,000 for their charity.

The second half of the show kicked off with two basketball stars going up against each other for their respective causes. Ralph Sampson and his family competed against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his. The 6-foot 2-inch host looked absolutely miniature standing between the two men, joking that their gentlemanly handshake almost slapped him in the mouth.

Despite Abdul-Jabbar’s family having some of the most accurate, and delicately-worded, answers, it was Sampson’s team that went into the Fast Money round. Unlike the first round, the basketball star’s family cleaned up and earned the full $25,000 for their charity of choice before the host said goodbye to the crowd for another week.