Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin in her system, autopsy report reveals

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine, heroin and MDMA in her system prior to her death.

Investigators could not determine what impact the drugs found in her system had on her death.

The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

It also found traces of heroin and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the "Star Wars" actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.

Coroner's officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.

Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60. Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds died the next day at the age of 84.

