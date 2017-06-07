Josh Duhamel: 'I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think'

Josh Duhamel is having a ball with his latest role.

The 44-year-old actor was recently name the first-ever Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot Ambassador where he’ll rally fans to vote for their favorite team, leading up to this year’s All-Star Game. But that's the only kind of voting Duhamel feels like discussing. He opened up to Fox News about why's he's stayed away from weighing in on politics.

He also got candid on being a father to 3-year-old son Axel, as well as the secret behind his lasting marriage to singer Fergie:

Fox News: You’ve described having a love/hate relationship with social media.

Duhamel: Social media helps people communicate. That’s just a part of [the] reality we’re living today. That’s how people get their news, that’s how people share news — back in the day you had to actually watch the news on television or read the paper. Now, everything is so instantaneous because of social media. I don’t like to share too much of my private life because to me it just doesn’t feel right. I do sometimes because I may think a moment is funny, cute or harmless. But it’s also an opportunity to do a lot of good. It really is.

You can give exposure to charities or events around the world that may not be getting the attention they need. And for me, social media is great for that. And it’s helped me tremendously to talk about things that I think need attention. I don’t necessary think it’s important to tell people how to vote. That’s one thing I don’t do. I don’t like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically. Anybody in entertainment who thinks people care what they think politically are really misinformed. That’s one thing I stay away from. I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think.

Fox News: What’s the secret behind your lasting relationship with Fergie?

Duhamel: Our relationship has really evolved over the years. We really, really like each other and like spending time around each other. We’ve been through so much together that it’s just a whole different level from what it was before. I think at the end of the day we just like each other. We obviously love each other, but I think it’s very important that we really like each other too.

Fox News: You’re a huge baseball fan. How this is game ballot different from anything out there?

Josh Duhamel: Well, it’s different in that people can actually go online now and vote. Before there were actual paper ballots that were handed out at the stadiums... You know, it’s very much about including the fans and giving them a voice in this whole thing. To be able to be the first-ever ambassador for Esurance is pretty exciting. I get to go hang out with the fans and for me, that’s fun.

Fox News: What’s a game day like for your family?

Duhamel: The only thing I can really say is when we go to Dodger games it’s pretty fun. The first game we ever took Axel to was pretty exciting. I got to throw the first pitch. Ferg and Ax were both with me. We got to go see Vin Scully in his last year. He gave me advice on how to throw out the first pitch. Axel got to go on the field and say, ‘Let’s play some baseball!’ — he said ‘Time for Dodger baseball' on the mic and I was like, ‘Woah, he did it!’ He’s 3 so he doesn’t have a long attention span.

Fox News: You’ve mentioned how you’re ready to be a sports dad with your son Axel.

Duhamel: I’ve always wanted to be the dad who coached and got to be part of the Little League stuff. But at the same time, now that I am a father and Axel’s 3-and-a-half years old, he’s shown attention to sports and superheroes. I’ll make up little challenges for him like, ‘I bet you can’t throw that ball back across that fence!’ He’ll go, ‘Oh, yeah?’ and try. Without even knowing, he’s learning how to throw a baseball. Or, I’ll have a ball and go, ‘I bet you can’t whack this thing with your sword!’ And he’ll try to hit the ball with his sword. Indirectly, I guess I’m teaching him how to play baseball.

But, I’m not going to be someone who pushes it on him. I think sports are important for kids, I really do. It teaches you how to win, it teaches you how to lose. It teaches you how to work with team — all those things that come with sports I think are valuable in life. People always say, ‘You gotta learn how to win,’ but it’s just as important to learn how to lose. You take a loss, pick yourself up from the ground, and move on. One of the most important things I learned from sports is you gotta keep going.

