CMT Awards: Thomas Rhett performs 'Craving You' sans duet partner Maren Morris

When Thomas Rhett took the stage at Wednesday night's CMT Awards to sing his hit duet with Maren Morris, one obvious thing was missing -- Morris.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to ask why Rhett performed "Craving You" solo.

someone tell me why Maren Morris didn't sing cravin you with Thomas Rhett 😭😭 #CMTawards — Sara Hardin (@saramhardin) June 8, 2017

Why wasn't Maren Morris preforming with Thomas Rhett? 🤔 #CMTMusicAwards — JEN✌️ (@jennafahhhhsays) June 8, 2017

Where was Maren Morris? Seems weird. What's up with the dancers? Yikes! #CMTawards — Adrienne Varieur (@apv20901) June 8, 2017

Where is Maren Morris?? — Madison Alexander (@madi_alexander) June 8, 2017

While Morris' name was not listed as a performer for the awards show, she has two scheduled shows in Nashville Thursday and Friday for CMA Fest.

Her absence was not explained prior to Rhett's performance and a rep for Morris did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

