entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Country

CMT Awards: Thomas Rhett performs 'Craving You' sans duet partner Maren Morris

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Country singer Thomas Rhett (left) and his wife Lauren at the CMT Awards, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Country singer Thomas Rhett (left) and his wife Lauren at the CMT Awards, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.  (Reuters)

When Thomas Rhett took the stage at Wednesday night's CMT Awards to sing his hit duet with Maren Morris, one obvious thing was missing -- Morris.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to ask why Rhett performed "Craving You" solo.

While Morris' name was not listed as a performer for the awards show, she has two scheduled shows in Nashville Thursday and Friday for CMA Fest.

Her absence was not explained prior to Rhett's performance and a rep for Morris did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

AROUND THE WEB