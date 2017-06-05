Justin Bieber fights back tears at Manchester benefit concert: I want to honor 'those that were taken from us'

Justin Bieber held back tears during his emotional performance at Sunday's benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack outside of an Ariana Grande concert last month.

Before his performance at the Grande-hosted One Love Manchester concert, Bieber told fans, "God is good is the midst of the evil. God is good in the midst of the darkness. He loves you."

He then launched into acoustic versions of his songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

"I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us," Bieber said as he struggled to hold back tears. "We love you so much, to the families we love you so much."

Grande was also emotional throughout the concert raised more than $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to benefit those affected by the attack at Grande's May 22 show.