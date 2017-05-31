'Flip or Flop' star Frank 'The Tank' opens up on cancer battle

A “Flip or Flop” favorite is determined to stay strong.

Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message from Frank “The Tank,” who has been privately battling cancer.

'FLIP OR FLOP STAR' TAREK EL MOUSSA REVEALS FRANK 'THE TANK' HAS CANCER

“As most of you know by now that I have been fighting cancer for two years that is growing even after 2 cycles of radiation and chemo,” wrote Frank. “Started immunotherapy treatment last month. Last Friday my airway started to close as the cancer continues to be aggressive and I have been admitted to the UCI hospital in Orange, Ca.”

Frank added, “I will be having tracheotomy surgery today and I will be in the ICU for 2-3 days. After that I will be able to update my condition. I apologize for being a little private and have realized after Tarek’s post last week that there are so many people praying for me and that it’s such a blessing to have so much love. I will be at the UCI for at least another week before I go home to continue my fight. With all of your prayers and love I am so ready to fight even harder.”

El Moussa announced on May 11 via Instagram that his beloved cast-mate has cancer.

“[Frank’s] been fighting multiple cancers for many years, even while filming our show, and he’s still putting up the fight of his life,” he wrote. “The doctors told him a year ago he would not make it past 6 months, he’s proving them wrong, this man is a beast.”

El Moussa previously battled both thyroid and testicular cancer.