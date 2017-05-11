entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Illness

'Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa reveals Frank 'The Tank' has cancer

Fox News
"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa.  (HGTV)

A "Flip or Flop" favorite has cancer.

Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share that cast member Frank "The Tank" has cancer.

"[Frank's] been fighting multiple cancers for many years, even while filming our show, and he's still putting up the fight of his life," El Moussa shared on Instagram.

"The doctors told him a year ago he would not make it past 6 months, he's proving them wrong, this man is a beast," he added.

El Moussa then shared a message he said was from Frank.

TAREK AND CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA SUED FOR $37G

"After 3 cycles of radiation and chemo the cancer has grown and spread," Frank shared on El Moussa's Instagram account. "Now it's inoperable due to being too close to my carotid artery."

Frank said he is "blessed to be approved for immunotherapy while waiting for a clinical trial" and completed his first treatment last week.

He concluded, "Thank you for your support which makes me want to fight that much harder."

We all #love Frank the tank from Flip or Flop!! As some of you know... he's been fighting multiple cancers for many years, even while filming our show, and he's still putting up the fight of his life. The doctors told him a year ago he would not make it past 6 months, he's proving them wrong, this man is a beast. I told him his fans loved him and wanted an update... here is what he sent me to share with all of you great people!!. . After 3 cycles of radiation and chemo the cancer has grown and spread. Now it's inoperable due to being too close to my carotid artery. I am blessed to be approved for immunotherapy while waiting for a clinical trial and did my first treatment last week. I am now trying to eat and drink orally at a slow pace. Thank you for your support which makes me want to fight that much harder.. . ❤️you Frank!!!!

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

El Moussa prevously battled both thyroid and testicular cancer.

AROUND THE WEB