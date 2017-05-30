Kim Kardashian knew marriage to Kris Humphries was over during their honeymoon

Kim Kardashian knew her marriage to Kris Humphries was over as soon as their honeymoon began.

The three-times married star opened up about her second marriage admitting she knew they weren't meant to be forever.

"That last marriage...that whole situation was just really hard for me," Kardashian said on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

Host Andy Cohen asked the reality star if she went into the marriage thinking it would last.

"At the time...I just thought, 'Holy s--t, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married.'"

She said she's like "a lot of girls" who "go through that where they freak out and think that they're getting old and they have to figure it out."

Kardashian filed for divorce from professional basketball player Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas after eloping in 2000 when she was 19-years-old.

The reality star is currently married to rapper Kanye West. They have two children, a daughter, North, and a son, Saint.