Heidi Klum bares all in sexy new photo book

Heidi Klum has stripped for a risqué new book featuring many never-before-seen snaps of the supermodel’s most private moments.

“We should be celebrating a woman’s body,” Klum has said. “It doesn’t matter what age they are.”

Photographer Rankin shot Klum, 43, for the tome “Heidi Klum by Rankin,” which was released Friday and is selling for $134 at Marc Jacobs’ ritzy Greenwich Village store Bookmarc.

The duo are also releasing T-shirts, stickers and trucker hats.

“I feel more confident now than when I was in my 20s,” said the sexy mother of four, currently dating Vito Schnabel, 30.

