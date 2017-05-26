'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines to write memoir about 'so many dumb things' he's done

Chip Gaines has made a lot of "dumb things" in his life and he wants you to learn from his mistakes.

The "Fixer Upper" star announced Thursday he's writing a memoir called "Capital Gaines — Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff."

"I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book...so I did!" Gaines announced on Instagram.

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on May 25, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

The book will detail the HGTV's "craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way," a description for the book Gaines' website reveals.

Chip and his wife Joanna previously penned a book "The Magnolia Story" about how they built their home renovation empire.