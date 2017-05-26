entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Celebrity News

'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines to write memoir about 'so many dumb things' he's done

Fox News
Joanna Gaines announces Fixer Upper design spinoff

 

Chip Gaines has made a lot of "dumb things" in his life and he wants you to learn from his mistakes.

The "Fixer Upper" star announced Thursday he's writing a memoir called "Capital Gaines — Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff."

"I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book...so I did!" Gaines announced on Instagram.

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on

The book will detail the HGTV's "craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way," a description for the book Gaines' website reveals.

Chip and his wife Joanna previously penned a book "The Magnolia Story" about how they built their home renovation empire.

AROUND THE WEB