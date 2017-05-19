Sheryl Crow on Trump's presidency: 'I feel sad for the people that voted for him'

Sheryl Crow is not a fan of President Trump or his supporters.

The 55-year-old singer/songwriter spoke to ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday, where she declared, “It’s my hope that sooner than later he’s not in office anymore. I mean the word impeachment definitely comes out of my mouth, but what we need is a functioning government, and it’s been, for the last 144 days, nothing but chaos.”

Crow also added the environment and security are two of her biggest concerns.

“It actually has kept me up at night,” she admitted. “It’s infiltrated our daily lives in a way that is, for me, not healthy… I’m concerned about our democracy, what we count on as Americans. We don’t know what the truth is.”

Taste of Country reported that Crow’s new album “Be Myself,” which was released after a temporary hiatus from music, highlights some political tracks. But aside from performing, Crow is still wondering why many voted for Trump in the first place.

“I feel sad for the people that voted for him, that are still hoping he’s going to deliver for them,” she explained. “There are a lot of people who are hurting in America just like all over the world and they believed in him, and it’s been my worry from the very beginning.”