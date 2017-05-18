'Married... with Children' star David Faustino says reboot is still on hold

David Faustino declared that those anticipating a “Married… with Children” reboot may need to wait a while.

“It’s a legal issue,” the 43-year-old actor told Closer Weekly.

However Faustino, who starred in the hit ‘90s sitcom as Bud Bundy, stressed that his former cast-mates are eager to reprise their beloved characters.

“Ed [O’Neill] is in! He and Katey [Sagal] and Christina [Applegate] would be recurring characters,” he said.

“Married… With Children” aired for 11 seasons from 1987-1997. The show told the story of disgruntled shoe salesman Al Bundy [O’Neil], his wife Peggy [Sagal], as well as their two children, blonde bombshell Kelly [Applegate] and Bud [Faustino].”

“It was the best set to work on,” recalled Faustino. “We had so much fun.”

However, it looks like the reboot’s unspecified legal woes have been ongoing. Closer Weekly reported back in 2016 Faustino announced that a potential spinoff was in the works with the original cast eager to jump on board, but “a legal issue” put the project on pause.

“It has been in the works for a couple of years,” explained Faustino at the time. “The whole cast has said ‘yes’ [and] will recur. It’s kinda based around Bud Bundy. But there has been one issue, a legal issue, that [the network hasn’t] been able to get around at the moment that they’re still trying to work out, which we obviously hope they’ll work out, as do the fans. But if it does, you’ll see [the show] and if they can’t figure it out, then you won’t.”

Faustino also claimed that the show had potential to be picked up by Netflix.

“There’s a rumor that it could end up on Netflix, and I just think how fun ‘Married… With Children’ would be on Netflix because you could really have some fun then,” he said. “You could tell Kelly to f--k off, a lot of fun things like that.”

