Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have split, says source

It’s over for Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal.

“They broke up a couple of days ago,” a source close to the couple told Fox News. “They recently split up, but remain friends."

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were first spotted during the summer of 2016 when they were photographed kissing while enjoying a beach day in California. The duo didn’t comment on the relationship at that time.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, DiCaprio and Agdal were spotted in several beach destinations, including Ibiza, Cancun, St. Bart’s and The Bahamas.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine in late 2016 that the pair “seem more serious.”

“Leo seems very into her,” said the insider to the celebrity news magazine. “He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo’s company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy.”

The source also added, “She is quirky and has a very goofy personality. She seems mature for her age, too. Whenever they spend time together, Leo acts very happy. For Leo, Nina seems like a breath of fresh air.”

Agdal, who is active on social media, didn't mention anything that may hint on a potential breakup.

Rooftop season ready 👙🍹😋 A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on May 16, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

However, Agdal did post a photo on Wednesday that revealed she was in good spirits.