Playboy model Dani Mathers loses court bid to dismiss invasion of privacy charge

It appears former Playboy model Dani Mathers is headed to trial over the infamous photo she shared on social media that mocked a nude 70-year-old woman in a gym locker room.

On Monday, a judge denied Mathers’ legal team’s motions to dismiss the charge against her and the motion to continue to trial, The Wrap reports.

Mathers pleaded not guilty in November 2016 to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. If convicted, Mathers could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The 29-year-old Mathers faced widespread criticism after she shared the photo on Snapchat in July 2016 with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either." She later apologized and deleted her social media accounts.

The person in the photo was identified only by her age and it was not clear if she knew she was being photographed.

Last year, Mathers’ legal team said the model "very much regrets" what happened.

"She apologized for her behavior and we're looking forward to resolving this case in a very fair manner," her defense attorney stated on Nov. 29. 2016.

Mathers said in July that she accidentally posted the photo publicly.

"That was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do," she said in an online video. "I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am."

Mathers was Playboy's Miss May in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

