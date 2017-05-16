David Foster spotted 'kissing' Katharine McPhee, sparking romance rumors

Love may be in the air.

E! News reported on Monday that David Foster and Katharine McPhee were spotted at a dinner date in Malibu, igniting rumors of a blossoming romance. According to a source, the duo arrived at posh Japanese restaurant Nobu on Friday at around 8:30 p.m. and were seated at a private, sea-front table.

“David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner,” said the insider to the celebrity news site. “David was seen grabbing Katharine’s face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David’s face and they were acting as if they were a couple.”

The 67-year-old producer and 33-year-old singer/actress reportedly ended their night by sharing two bottles of red wine and savoring a medley of sushi dishes before leaving the restaurant together in an Uber.

“By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David’s side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket,” added the source.

This isn’t the first time the duo were spotted together. Just last month, McPhee and Foster attended Barbra Streisand’s 75th birthday at Café Habana in Malibu. They first crossed paths over a decade ago when McPhee was competing on “American Idol” in 2006.

Previously, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid stirred headlines after he stepped out with supermodel Christie Brinkley in late 2016. However, a rep for the 63-year-old told PEOPLE Magazine they were just friends.