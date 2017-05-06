Conrad Hilton arrested trying to breaking into ex-girlfriend's house, police say

Conrad Hilton, the little brother of reality star Paris Hilton, was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to break into the home of actress E.G. Daily and violating a restraining order that Daily’s daughter had taken out against him.

LAPD spokesperson Jenny Houser told Fox News that Hilton, 23, was arrested at around 4:50 a.m. outside a Hollywood Hills home.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but TMZ reported it was Daily’s home. According to the website, Hilton was trying to contact Hunter Daily Salomon, E.G. Daily’s daughter, who he once dated.

Houser said Hilton was found inside of a Bentley, owned by the victim's father Rick Salomon, outside of the home in the Hollywood Hills around 4:50 a.m. He has been charged with grand theft auto and violation of a restraining order.

Hilton is currently being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Bail is set at $60,000.

Hunter’s father is Rick Salomon who once dated Paris Hilton and starred in the infamous sex tape “One Night in Paris.” He also married and divorced Pamela Anderson twice.

According to TMZ, this is the second time Hilton has tried to break into the home following an alleged attempt in June 2015.

It’s not the first time Conrad has been in trouble with the law.

He was arrested in July 2014 after an epic meltdown aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles in which he reportedly yelled, “If you wanna square up to me bro, then bring it and I will f..king fight you,” to attendants.

Hilton also screamed that he would “f..king own anyone on this flight, they are f..king peasants.”

During the flight he was accused of smoking marijuana in the bathroom of the plane and was so erratic that he had to be restrained in his seat till he passed out.

Hilton was eventually sentenced to 750 hours of community service, ordered to pay a fine, undergo mental and substance abuse counselling and was put on probation for three years.

Fox News' Jamie Brennan contributed to this report.