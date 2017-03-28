EXCLUSIVE: Colt Ford debuts 'Reload' music video starring UFC's Rashad Evans

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad "Suga" Evans makes his country music debut in Colt Ford's new music video "Reload."

Fox News exclusively debuts Ford's new video starring the fighter and his training partner, MMA competitor Jason Jackson.

"Getting a chance to be a part of 'Reload' with Colt Ford was an awesome experience because this song resonates with my life the past four years," Evans told us. "Over the past four years, I’ve been knocked down many times with setback after setback, but despite each setback I told my self to keep going. I’ve told myself to 'Reload.'"

Ford told us of his song and video, "This song is really where I am in my life and really where this Country is right now. I need to take a breath and remember how lucky I am to play music for a living and live in the greatest Country on earth."

He said of having Evans be a part of the video, "It was such an honor...He is a world-class athlete, but even more a world-class person. We can all find common ground with each other, and we all

should strive to be better everyday. That's what I am doing and so is Rashad. The question is, can everyone “Reload" for themselves, their family and friends, and our country?"

"Reload" is featured on Ford's upcoming 6th studio album, “Love Hope Faith" in stores May 5.