'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice's mother dead at 66

It's a heartbreaking weekend for Teresa Giudice.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's mother, Antonia Gorga, died on Friday. She was 66.

Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

ET has learned that Antonia, who was also mother to Joe Gorga, was admitted to a local hospital for pneumonia back in December and was never released.

"The family is devastated," a source close to the family tells ET.

Before she was admitted, Antonio celebrated her 66th birthday with her family by her side, as documented via Instagram by Teresa.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful MAMA!" she captioned one of the pics. "I am the person I am because of you. Love you with all my heart."

