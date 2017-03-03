Former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star is now a psychologist

Alex McCord’s new career is a world away from the “Real Housewives” — and America.

On Wednesday, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen revealed the “Real Housewives of New York” alum is now a psychologist in husband Simon van Kempen’s native Australia.

“Congrats to @mccordalex who is officially a psychologist! Too bad she is all the way in Australia, a thriving NYC practice awaits. #RHONY,” Cohen tweeted.

McCord, 42, starred on four seasons of the reality series from 2008 to 2011. Following her first year on the show, McCord was laid off from her visual merchandising post at Victoria’s Secret.

“The challenge will be to find something meaningful to do, where I am the real Alex McCord and not just a Real Housewife,” she shared with People in 2009.

McCord’s New York reality shifted time zones a few years ago after she and van Kempen relocated to Australia to be closer to his family, along with their two sons, Francois and Johan.

“I’m so happy we’re here. It’s fodder for my studying psychology now, which is what I’m doing,” McCord told Australian TV show “Sunrise” last July, via Bravo’s Daily Dish.

