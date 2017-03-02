Ariana Grande addresses reported diva behavior

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight.

Despite having the reputation of reportedly being a diva, the 23-year-old pop star told Cosmopolitan Magazine in their March 2017 issue that the media has it all wrong.

“A lot of times, women are labeled as a bitch or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case,” explained the publication’s cover girl. “You can be strong and be friendly. [We] don’t have to be just one thing.”

While Grande didn’t directly address the allegations, she did credited one fellow pop singer for inspiring her to stay true to herself.

“I have the utmost respect for that woman,” said Grande about Madonna. “I love her with every ounce of my being, and not just because I’m obsessed with her entire discography. I’m so inspired by her bravery and her strength. I can look at her not be scared to be strong.”

Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me on your cover ♡🙏🏼 Photo: @ericraydavidson Fashion director: @ayatkanai Queen of Cosmo EIC @michprom A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:24am PST

She also acknowledged her boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper Mac Miller, for supporting her throughout the years.

“I met him when I was 19,” explained Grande. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing.”

The March 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan is currently in newsstands.