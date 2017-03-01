Kym Johnson makes surprise return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Kym Johnson surprised everyone when she was announced as Mr. T's partner on Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" after announcing she would not return to the ABC competition show in August.

However, Johnson is dusting off her dancing shoes and could not be happier.

"Oh my God, we're having the best time already," Johnson told Fox News of her partner Mr. T.

"I wasn't expecting [to be back] either. I was as surprised as everybody else," she added. "But [ABC] said, 'Will you dance with Mr. T?' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Yes! I'll be back in two seconds."

SIMONE BILES WILL DANCE WITH A BOY FOR THE FIRST TIME ON 'DWTS'

"Wow, wow," Mr. T said of Johnson's words. "When you hear that, see I told you, I'm putty. See how she made me melt!"

Johnson met her husband on Season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars" when she was paired with "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec. The couple married in 2016.

Herjavec's fellow "Shark Tank" star Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary recently announced he's running to become Canada's next prime minister. Johnson said Herjavec will not be following in O'Leary's steps.

"No. I don't think Robert would [run for office]," she told us. "I mean, he's full of surprises but I don't think so. I think he's quite happy doing his thing."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" airs March 20 on ABC.