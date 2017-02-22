'Little People' stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff announce pregnancy

"Little People, Big World" stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child together.

The pair tells Us Weekly that Audrey Roloff discovered she was pregnant after returning home from a gender reveal party for Jeremy's twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori, who are expecting a baby boy in May.

She says she "was so surprised" after seeing a positive result on a pregnancy test. The 25-year-old says it could be the start of a large family. She says she wants "at least four" children.

The baby is due on Sept. 1.