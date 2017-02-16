'Harry Potter' actress strips down for Playboy

Cooper Hefner's fiancée is posing for Playboy.

Scarlett Byrne, the 26-year-old who appeared in the final three “Harry Potter” films, is showing some skin in the March/April issue.

Posting on her Instagram on Valentine ’s Day, she shared a black and white photo from the shoot where she is wrapped in a sheet.

She wrote, “I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, 'The Feminist Mystique.' A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal.”

Hefner is current chief creative officer for the company and the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Byrne played Harry Potter’s schoolmate Pansy Parkins. The actress got engaged to the Playboy heir in 2015.

Earlier this week, the magazine announced it was returning to nudity after announcing in 2015 it would no longer feature nude pictorials.