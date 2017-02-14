Country singer RaeLynn reveals husband enlisted in military

Newlywed country star RaeLynn announced on Instagram that her husband has enlisted in the military.

"My husband has always supported me in everything that I've wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us," the "Love Triangle" singer shared. "Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country."

The singer added that "saying I'm proud doesn't scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day."

She then asked fans to keep him in their prayers and thanked them for their support.

"I married up in every way...[I'm] thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already."

RaeLynn and Joshua Davis married Feb. 27, 2016. Her former "Voice" coach Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani attended their nuptials.

The singer is no stranger to having family serve in the military; her brother is in the United States Army Special Forces.

"I have a special connection with the special forces because my brother is in the special forces and he's been serving for a little bit now," RaeLynn told Fox News ahead of her 2016 Memorial Day performance to benefit Camp NASH. "It's such an amazing sacrifice for any family that has somebody in any part of the military, and I just love to give back and be a voice for that because I know what it feels like to have my brother miss out on birthdays, Christmases. My brother wasn't at my wedding and it's definitely hard."