Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini-Lukas Graham Grammys mashup leaves fans bewildered

Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.  (Reuters)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham joined forces for a mashup of their songs "Peter Pan" and "7 Years," respectively.

The country singer and the pop-soul group seemed like an odd pairing and fans immediately took note commenting on the strange performance on Twitter.

AROUND THE WEB