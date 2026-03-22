William Shatner turns 95 and gives blunt life advice that keeps him 'smokin'!'

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William Shatner shared his wisdom on his 95th birthday.

The actor revealed two things he learned in his 95 years, via a tweet he posted on Sunday.

"At 95, I'm still smokin'! I've learned two things: Never waste a good cigar. Never trust anyone who says you should 'act your age.'"

The "Star Trek" star also shared two pictures of himself in honor of his birthday, including one of himself smiling at the beach and another as he enjoyed his cigar.

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His advice comes just over a week after he revealed he needed surgery following a horse riding accident that took place last year.

Shatner shared the surgery news while at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films' 53rd annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California.

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The actor said: "I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop. And the horse that I owned, I came off."

"And she had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side," he added. "And I’m riding it. And I’m ready. And she goes [too fast and sent him flying]."

"I’m not a young stuntman anymore. I started to roll but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So, I wrecked my shoulder," he explained.

He had told the audience that he was scheduled to undergo a "new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other" on March 11.

Adding: "You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you’re pain-free. So, that’s what I am meandering towards."

On March 12, he updated his Instagram followers about his shoulder surgery.

He also addressed rumors that his shoulder was "shattered," noting that it was a "routine procedure."

Adding: "I'm so well that tomorrow I'll be in Cleveland at a convention."

Last year, Shatner spoke out about tinnitus, a health condition that he’s faced since the 1990s.

A person with tinnitus can experience ringing or other noises in one or both ears, according to the Mayo Clinic .

The actor spoke out about living with tinnitus in a promotional video for the nonprofit Tinnitus Quest.

"My own journey with tinnitus started when I was filming a ‘ Star Trek ’ episode called 'Arena,' and I was too close to the special effects' explosion. And the result was that I was left with permanent tinnitus," Shatner explained.

He continued: "And, over the years, I’ve had many ups and downs with my tinnitus, and I know from firsthand experience just how difficult it can get."

Shatner became a household name as Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise.

He also starred in countless other projects in his seven-decade career, including "T.J. Hooker," "The Practice," "Boston Legal," "Miss Congeniality" and more.

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