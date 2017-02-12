Grammys get political early-on with James Corden as host

Adele opened the 59th annual Grammy Awards with a straight-forward performance of her hit “Hello” before James Corden took the stage and things took a turn for the political.

"The Late Late Show” host rapped about the show and the stars in the audience, and at the end of his rap Corden turned political, sharing a message of unity and quipping about President Donald Trump.

“…With President Trump we don't know what comes next,” he said mid-rap. “We can survive by sticking together.”

After Corden finished his introduction, Jennifer Lopez presented the first award of the evening and also talked politics.

“At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever,” she said hinting at the Trump presidency.

JLo presented the award for best new artist to Chance The Rapper.

Paris Jackson then took the stage and stated to the audience, "We can really use this type of excitement at a pipeline protest, guys."

Throughout the night, a slew of A-list stars performed such as Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

Introduced by her mother, Beyonce took the stage in a glittered gown and headdress for a performance that began with a long, spoken video-enhanced presentation about mothers and children. The highly-anticipated performance by the pregnant pop star got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Twenty One Pilots were early winners during the night. They accepted the trophy for best pop duo for "Stressed out” in their underwear, a move Corden mimicked when the show returned from a commercial break.

David Bowie won a posthumous Grammy for best rock song during the telecast for “Blackstar.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.