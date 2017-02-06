Chrissy Teigen has wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl

Chrissy Teigen had a fun night at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The supermodel and her hubby, John Legend, were in the stands in Houston, Texas, to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

Teigen took to Twitter and Snapchat where she posted a bunch of funny comments on the game, her snacks, and noted "things are happening."

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

But it wasn't just her colorful commentary that turned heads. Teigen also rocked a see-through knitted black top and at one point was caught exposing her nipple during the Super Bowl's live broadcast.

When one fan tweeted a video of the slip, Teigen replied, "Boom goes the dynamite."