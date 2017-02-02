Luke Bryan on life with three boys: It's 'constant chaos'

Luke Bryan and his family recently moved into a new home outside of Nashville, and he says life in the Bryan household is “constant chaos.”

Bryan is the father to two sons, Tate and Bo, who are ages 6 and 8, and the guardian to his 15-year-old nephew, Til. The “Fast” singer and his wife took in Til following the death of Bryan’s brother-in-law in 2014.

“They always have seven or eight of their friends over,” Bryan tells People. “Our furniture is constantly getting broken and damaged, but we try not to think about it too much. It’s just life at the Bryans’. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Lately, Bryan finds himself looking up at his teenage nephew, who is now taller than the singer. He jokes that Til is “a beanpole of a man.”

“It kind of just happened and I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen,” he says. “And it’s a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you’re talking to someone who is becoming an adult. I have to be that parent role where if he does something, he needs to get in trouble, but I want to be a friend to him too.”

Now that his children are getting older, Bryan tells the publication that his new single “Fast” holds even more meaning. He says with his own children, he finds himself constantly wanting to slow things down and seize the moment. He’ll be doing exactly that throughout early 2017, as he’s spending time off with his family before heading back out on the road for his new "Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day" tour, which kicks off May 5 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.