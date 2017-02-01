Cindy Crawford revisits her 1992 Super Bowl ad 25 years later

In any discussion regarding the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, Cindy Crawford's Pepsi ad always gets brought up. Before the big game on Sunday, ET sat down with the supermodel to reminisce over the groundbreaking spot.

"It's me being sexy and getting out of a car, but with these little boys kind of looking," Crawford tells ET's Kevin Frazier, describing the commercial. "And then that line that they're not really watching me. They're just looking at the can. I thought that was very clever."

That was 25 years ago when Crawford was 25. Now, at 50 years old, Crawford still has the same cutoff jean shorts she wore in the 60-second spot.

"These were the jeans I was wearing to the commercial, and they were like, 'Do you mind if we cut your jeans?' I'm like, 'No.' So these are them," Crawford recalls.

In 1992, the average cost for a Super Bowl commercial was $850,000 per 30 seconds of airtime. Today, a spot will cost you an estimated $5 million! But while a lot has changed in a quarter century, Crawford's beauty is still timeless.

The mother of two looked like she hadn't aged a day when she recreated the classic cola ad in a parody with James Corden last year.

"I thought James was going to be one of the little boys and I see James and he's not dressed as a little boy, he's wearing cutoffs and a white tank top," Crawford says. "I was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Crawford hopes that one day her daughter, Kaia, can remake her ad for Pepsi. At 15, Kaia is already a successful model, and Crawford said she doesn't need any modelling advice from her.

"In terms of modeling, the social media generation has the advantage that they're all already models in their own life," she says. "Even not professional models, they know their angles, honey, better than me. I'm always like, 'How do you do that selfie?' I can't quite figure out the selfie."

Crawford's sit-down with Frazier is a part of the CBS special, "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017," airing Tuesday on CBS.