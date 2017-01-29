Kim and Khloe Kardashian speak out against the immigration ban from vacation

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a break from their Costa Rica vacation pics on Saturday night to speak out against President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban.

Khloe wrote, "All of this in the news today breaks my heart." The "Revenge Body" host also retweeted the ACLU's official account, which posted a photo saying, "ACLU blocks Trump's unconstitutional Muslim ban."

All of this in the news today breaks my heart Khlo (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2017

Kim shared a list of "Statistics," which she sourced from the CDC and a site called New America about the number of Americans killed annually by immigrants compared to those who have been killed by fellow Americans.

The mother of two also retweeted actor Kal Penn, who shared a screengrab of someone who trolled him online, writing, "To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name."

Prior to speaking out against the immigration ban, the reality stars shared several photos and videos from their exotic vacation. Khloe and Kim worked out together over the weekend, sharing clips on Snapchat.

"I never Snapchat my workouts, just because I don't know why -- I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim told fans afterwards. "But it's like, if I don't Snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

The "Keeping Up With Kardashians" stars aren't the only celebs to speak out against the recent immigration ban.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

Miley Cyrus, Sia, Sophia Bush, Rihanna, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano, Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo, and many more all stood up against the executive order.

