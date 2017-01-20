Jon Voight says 'America will be saved' by Trump at inaugural event

Jon Voight's speech at Thursday's "Make America Great Again: Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial was met with roaring applause from the crowd.

One of Donald Trump's few Hollywood supporters, Voight praised the President-elect saying he will save America.

"This is some day," Voight said. "Dear friends, fellow Americans. I’m so happy to be here to welcome you all to the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump."

The 78-year-old remembered the election saying it was "a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again."

"God answered all our prayers," Voight added.

He concluded by saying Abraham Lincoln was smiling knowing "America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color."