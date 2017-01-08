Well, that didn’t take long.

The Golden Globes red carpet had barely kicked off on Sunday night when Ryan Seacrest took a dig at Billy Bush and President-elect Donald Trump.

While gabbing with “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia about their shared love of salad, the host of E!’s pre-show coverage quipped, “This is Milo and Ryan locker room talk.”

“Very exciting, talking about salad,” the actor chimed in. “Oh my god!”

The remark was an apparent reference to a 2005 tape of a conversation between Bush and Trump that surfaced a month before the election, in which the future president bragged about grabbing women by the “p—y.”

Over the ensuing weeks, Trump repeatedly pooh-poohed the controversy surrounding the comments, claiming they were nothing more than “locker room talk.”

Click here for more on this story from the New York Post's Page Six.