Alec Baldwin is counting down the days until Donald Trump is out of office...before his inauguration.

In a series of tweets late Thursday, the "SNL" star called President-elect Trump "the most reviled candidate in our history."

1-We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

2- of voters. A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

3- but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

He also jokingly offered to sing at the inauguration.

I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Leading up to the election, Baldwin played the President-Elect on "SNL" and Page Six revealed this week they only pay him $1,400 per skit.

The President-elect has also slammed Alec Baldwin’s impersonation and has repeatedly called the show "unwatchable." He aslo tweeted, "the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

In response to this tweet, Baldwin announced he would stop his impression if Trump released his tax returns.

But this wasn’t the first Twitter exchange between the two. Baldwin tweeted a series of angry remarks at Trump after the President-elect called "SNL" "biased" earlier in November.