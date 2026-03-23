Jessie J rushed to hospital over fears of broken neck during tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessie J was rushed to the hospital after nearly breaking her neck.

The English singer-songwriter smashed her head into the roof of a car while on her No Secrets tour in China.

"I don’t mind squashing in the back," Jessie J can be heard saying in a video shared to Instagram as she attempted to crawl into the back of an SUV.

"I should have minded squashing in the back," she wrote in the caption.

5 CELEBRITIES WHO WENT PUBLIC WITH ALARMING HEALTH DIAGNOSES IN 2025

The video then cuts to Jessie J in the hospital undergoing an MRI scan.

The 37-year-old jumped back into music afterward.

"Yeah, I just can’t move my head," she said during tour rehearsals. "I’m alright, I’ll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it. I just wanna kinda run down the show…"

"I thought I broke my neck, but I haven’t," Jessie J added. "But I have really hurt my neck and my back. Don’t say it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jessie J has struggled with her health recently.

The "Price Tag" singer announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025. Originally, doctors told Jessie J the lump was likely a cyst before finding out it was cancerous.

"I just burst into tears," she recalled. "I think because I was convinced it wasn’t going to be anything … [The doctors] tell you the result, and then they’re like, ‘We’ll be in touch.’ That’s when you’re just like, ‘Right, what happens next?’"

Jessie J admitted at times she thought she was going to die early on after finding out about the cancer diagnosis.

"I had been scared. I was like, ‘I’m going to die,’" she said on the podcast. "I had moments where I was like, ‘This is going to go left, and I'm going to die.’ At that point, I didn’t know if I was going to have extensive treatment. I didn’t know what it was going to be."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Six weeks after the double mastectomy, Jessie J was hospitalized for a suspected blood clot in her lungs.

"I had breast cancer and I had surgery," she said at the time, according to Billboard. "The possibility of a blood clot is quite high and that's what they were concerned about, so that's why they took me in and did extensive tests."

"I have very few other symptoms now, so I'm hoping it's just a viral [illness]," she said. "My immune system needs a little bit more love, but I am resting guys, and I also am feeling better. I'm no worse. Yeah, I'm not feeling any worse, and I am resting, and I promise I shower."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP