Noah Cyrus makes singing debut with new single 'Make Me (Cry)'

Noah Cyrus is following in her big sister's footsteps.

Miley Cyrus' 16-year-old sibling released her debut single on Tuesday, with a new sound and a new look, proving she's all grown up.

WATCH: Noah Cyrus, 15, Shows Up in Skimpy Crop Top to Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Noah took to Instagram to spread the word, showing off a darker look in the artwork for her song, "Make Me (Cry)" featuring Labrinth.

"So happy to finally share this. my new song #MakeMeCry feat. @labrinth is out now!!!" she wrote alongside the stunning pic.

A photo posted by NC (@noahcyrus) on Nov 14, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Listen to the edgy track below:

RELATED: Inside Noah Cyrus' 'AHS: Freak Show'-Themed Sweet 16 Bash

While this isn't Noah's first time in the studio -- she sang the theme song for Disney's "Ponyo" with Frankie Jonas in 2009 -- it's her first official release after signing a big record deal last September.

Noah's been working hard on her music ever since, opening up about her budding career to Paper earlier this year.

"My dad always had me sing alongside him while he played guitar. He taught me how to harmonize to an old song of his, 'Missing You,'" she shared. "Writing is the best way to get your mind clear. It's also a great way to explain your past or what you hope for the future."

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Goes All-Out '80s With Liam Hemsworth at Brother Luke's Birthday Bash