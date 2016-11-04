CMA responds to Beyonce, Dixie Chicks controversy

Beyonce’s performance with the Dixie Chicks was one of the standout moments of the 2016 CMA Awards — and also the most controversial. On Thursday — a day following the event — the Country Music Association was slapped with accusations that they erased all acknowledgements of the superstar and the trio’s performance of “Daddy Lessons” from their website and social media accounts.

The organization has since released a statement denying such claims and praising Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks for their stellar performance:

“CMA has not erased any mentions of Beyoncé’s performance on the CMA Awards. In advance of the broadcast, CMA removed a five-second promotional clip from ABC.com and CMA’s Facebook page. The promo was unapproved and CMA removed it prior to the broadcast. Beyoncé’s performance with Dixie Chicks was a highlight of the evening and we are continuing to share the amazing full-length performance clip via our official social channels.”

Natalie Maines, one third of the controversial country trio, posted two tweets on Thursday night relating to the issue, joking that the country group and the pop icon were asked by the CMA to host the 2017 awards show, before tweeting lyrics from Beyonce’s smash hit “Formation.”

The Dixie Chicks aren’t the only ones who were thrilled to have Beyonce appear at the show. After the 2016 ceremony, Chris Stapleton commended the superstar for taking the time to perform at the show.

“She’s everything you want her to be,” he said backstage after the show (quote via the Boot). “She’s a classy, classy lady, and I’m proud that she could take the time to come show up.”

Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks also voiced his support for the Lemonade songmaker. “Queen Bey and the Dixie Chicks, I thought that was just power — raw power,” Brooks said backstage, according to Rolling Stone Country. “I love that it was all feminine raw power.”