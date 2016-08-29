Jennifer Lopez surprises ex-husband Marc Anthony on stage

No bitter exes here!

Less than a week after her split with longtime boyfriend Beau Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez joined ex-husband Marc Anthony on stage during his "The Private Collection" concert series for a friendly duet to their pop Latin hit, "No Me Ames."

Fans -- and a visibly surprised Anthony -- greeted the "Shades of Blue" actress with a warm welcome as she ascended the Radio City Music Hall stage wearing a glittering black gown with a revealing slit and plunging neckline.

The former couple, both 47, were clearly in their element throughout the song, smiling, laughing and dancing before embracing in a big hug following the performance.

The tender moment was shared across both singers' social media accounts. "Always fun sharing the stage w this one... @marcanthony #NoMeAmes #radiocitymusichall #familia," Lopez wrote on Instagram. Anthony regrammed the photo shortly thereafter.

Despite their 2011 split, the divorced duo has made it a point to put their family and children first, as evidenced by Anthony's #AllAboutFamily Instagram photo taken after the show that featured Lopez, their 8-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and his current wife, Shannon De Lima.

Just days before her breakup with Smart, Lopez echoed the family-first sentiment with a shout-out during her "All I Have" show in Las Vegas, where Anthony made an appearance. "You're an international legend and icon, but you're also my baby daddy," she joked, as her ex took a bow.

The newly single hit maker is also reportedly "on good terms" with Smart, who announced plans to lay low for a while in a recent Instagram post.