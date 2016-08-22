Miranda Lambert gets engaged...sort of

Wedding bells are ringing for Miranda Lambert, but not for her boyfriend, Anderson East. During a meet and greet at MetLife Stadium before taking the stage on Saturday night, Lambert got ‘engaged,’ making one young fan’s dreams come true.

The small heartthrob, Sebastian, got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. She said yes, but only if he can wait a bit — Lambert told Sebastian he’ll have to hold off 25 years or so before they can walk down the aisle.

Lambert took to Instagram to share the joyous news and show off her new bling.

“I said YES! But he has to wait 25 years,” writes alongside the adorable photos. “This sweet boy Sebastian is a little gentleman.”

She later shared the news onstage, telling the crowd before her song “Gunpowder and Lead”: “It may be my favorite proposal ever.”

Hopefully her current beau, Anderson East, doesn’t get too jealous. The pair have been together for several months, making a public debut during the 2016 ACM Awards. Since then, the two have been catching more attention due to an increasing amount of posted pictures on social media, even sharing the stage on occasion.

Lambert recently released “Vice,” her first single off her highly anticipated upcoming album.

“I wrote this at the exact time of the sh– hitting the fan, I think it’s great, though. It’s documented on paper with emotion,” Lambert tells the Tennessean about the brutally honest single. “Everybody has a vice they run to when they need comfort, and I think that’s what this song says. There’s no mystery here. I run to things for comfort just like everybody else.”

She will be spending the remainder of her summer opening for Kenny Chesney as a part of his Spread the Love Tour in addition to headlining her own dates as part the Keeper of the Flame trek.