Dolly Parton clarifies Hillary Clinton 'endorsement'

Dolly Parton made headlines all over the country last week when she was reported to have backed Hillary Clinton, but in a new statement, she says she has not endorsed any candidate who is running in the 2016 presidential election.

The country music legend recently spoke to the New York Times to promote her current Pure & Simple Tour and was asked what she thought of the possibility of a female presidential nominee.

“Well, I think that that would be wonderful,” Parton replied. “Hillary might make as good a president as anybody ever has. I think no matter if it’s Hillary or Donald Trump, we’re gonna be plagued with PMS either way — presidential mood swings! But I personally think a woman would do a great job. I think Hillary’s very qualified. So if she gets it, I’ll certainly be behind her.”

Those comments have been widely reported over the course of the last several days as Parton having “endorsed” Clinton. In a press release Tuesday, the country icon clarified her intentions.

“This morning while I was watching the news I saw many reports that I had endorsed Hillary Clinton. My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context,” she states, adding, “I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump. I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself ’cause I’ve got the hair for it, it’s huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race. But seriously, I have not decided who I’m voting for, but no matter what we’re gonna be suffering from PMS, Presidential Mood Swings.”

Parton generally pushes aside political questions with a joke and does not actively campaign for candidates. Most country stars have been staying out of the hotly-debated 2016 election cycle, but a few have expressed interest in or support for Donald Trump, including Loretta Lynn, Justin Moore and Kid Rock. The late Merle Haggard and the Dixie Chicks are among those who have expressed opposition to Trump.