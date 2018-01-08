The Ford F-150 diesel will be the most fuel efficient full-size pickup

Ford has built millions of F-Series trucks over the years, but never one like this.

The first F-150 with a diesel engine is heading to showrooms this spring, and should be the first full-size pickup to crack the 30 mpg barrier when it does. That’s the EPA highway figure Ford has targeted, which would match the midsize Chevy Colorado diesel’s rating, but in a much larger and more powerful package.

The F-150’s new 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 has 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque and delivers a maximum tow rating of 11,400 pounds. That beats its closest rival, the Ram 1500 Ecodiesel, by over a ton and puts it in the upper echelon of all light duty pickups.

The diesel comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and will be available in a variety of configurations. Fleet buyers can get it in XL and XLT work-focused trims, while retail customers can choose from a selection of Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum SuperCrew models with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains. It’ll even be available in F-150s fitted with the off-road FX4 package, but a Raptor diesel is not in the offing. Sorry.

Ford truck marketing manager Todd Eckert says he expects the diesel to make up about 5 percent of overall F-150 retail sales. Customers who tow heavy loads over long distances will see the most benefit from the powertrain, according to Eckert, but its wide torque band could have a similarly wide appeal.

The diesel option will cost $2,400 more than a 3.5-liter EcoBoost, and $4,000 more than a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 when the order books open up in a few weeks.